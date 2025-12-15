LDP Drafts Proposal to End Aid for Mega Solar Projects

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday compiled a draft proposal calling for an end to government support for large-scale solar power plants, in light of growing concerns over environmental damage and landscape degradation.

The draft proposal, adopted at a joint meeting of related LDP divisions, urges the government to exclude new solar plant operators from the support system starting in fiscal 2027.

The move will signal a shift away from the policy of promoting solar power, which has been in place since the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami in the Tohoku northeastern region.

At the party meeting, LDP policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi suggested that the support system for solar plant operators has fulfilled its role.

Based on the LDP proposal, the government will consider the matter at a meeting of relevant ministers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]