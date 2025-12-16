Japan Eyes AI Cooperation with Central Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to establish a new framework for cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence with five Central Asian countries, informed sources have said.

The framework aims to strengthen economic security by leveraging AI in mineral resource development and supply chain construction.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and leaders of the five nations are expected to reach an agreement at a summit in Tokyo on Saturday. The framework is expected to be included in a joint leaders' declaration, government sources said Monday.

The declaration will also include infrastructure development for transport routes connecting Central Asia and Europe via the Caspian Sea, using Japan's official development assistance.

Through the initiative, Japan aims to facilitate smoother logistics by supporting the installation of cargo inspection equipment at customs and enhancing staff capabilities, thereby contributing to Central Asia's economic growth.

