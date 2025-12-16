49 Cases of Groundwater Use by Foreigners Found in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of cases of groundwater use apparently by foreign individuals or entities totaled 49 in one prefecture and 11 municipalities in Japan as of October, a government survey showed Tuesday.

The total included two planned cases. The prefecture or municipalities were not identified.

The survey, the first of its kind conducted by the Japanese government, examined whether individuals or entities deemed to be foreign based on their names or places of residence had submitted reports on groundwater use and the amounts used.

All prefectures and municipalities in the country were covered by the survey. There were no reports on ground sinking or trouble with local residents.

The survey also found that 26 prefectures and 236 municipalities have ordinances requiring those planning to use groundwater to submit applications for approval or to present reports while 714 municipalities impose restrictions on groundwater use under their respective ordinances.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]