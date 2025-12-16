Japan to Mandate Nationality Info. in Real Estate Registries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to require new owners to provide nationality information when registering real estate, Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi said Tuesday.

The nationality information will be used to analyze foreign acquisitions of land and buildings in Japan.

The government will invite public comments starting late this month on a draft amendment to the regulations on real property registration, aiming to implement the mandatory rule by the end of fiscal 2026, which runs through March 2027.

According to the draft amendment, real estate buyers, including Japanese nationals, will be required to state their nationality on the registration application form and attach a supporting document, such as a copy of their passport or residence certificate.

While the obligation will not apply to already registered properties, nationality information may be registered upon request.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]