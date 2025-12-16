China Largest Foreign Buyers of Land near Japan Security Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Chinese individuals and entities accounted for the largest share of non-Japanese buyers of land and structures near areas that are important in light of Japan's national security in fiscal 2024, a government survey report showed Tuesday.

There were a total of 113,827 transactions of land and structures located near important security sites--69,677 for land and 44,150 for structures--in the year that ended in March 2025.

Of the total, foreign individuals and entities made up 3,498, or 3.1 pct.

By country and region, purchases by individuals and entities from China, including Hong Kong, accounted for 1,674, or 47.5 pct, of the total acquisitions by foreigners, followed by Taiwan, for 11.7 pct, South Korea, for 10.7 pct, and the United States, for 6.0 pct.

No disruptive activities targeting the important security sites from the acquired properties, such as radio jamming, were confirmed, according to the report.

