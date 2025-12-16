Japan Shogi Body to Relax Rules on Pregnant Players

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Shogi Association announced Tuesday a review of its professional tournament rules for pregnant female players.

The association will abolish its rule stipulating that if the date of a scheduled title match falls within a 14-week window before and after a player's expected delivery date, the player must be replaced.

"We will make adjustments as much as possible" for such players, the association said.

The announcement followed a press conference held Wednesday by "joryu" female shogi player Kana Fukuma, who asked the association to revise the rule. Fukuma, 33, holds six of the eight major titles in the joryu female-only league.

The governing body for the chess-like game also decided that when it is difficult to change a match schedule to suit a pregnant player, another person will be chosen in her place and measures will be taken to prepare an alternative opportunity for the player who becomes unable to participate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]