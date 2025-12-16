Japan to Send Civilians to Gaza Support Organization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to dispatch civilian personnel by the end of this year at the earliest to the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center overseeing a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance in the Palestinian territory of Gaza.

The government is considering sending one or two officials from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, nongovernmental organizations or other entities, to demonstrate Japan's commitment to Gaza's recovery and reconstruction.

The CMCC was established in Israel under a U.S. initiative after a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas took effect in October.

The center brings together military and civilian personnel from more than 20 countries to monitor the ceasefire and coordinate humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]