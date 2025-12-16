Japan Voices Concern over Conviction of Hong Kong Daily Founder

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan expressed grave concern on Tuesday over the conviction of Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily in Hong Kong, for violating the national security law.

“We are deeply concerned about the impact on the freedoms of expression, association and assembly that Hong Kong has long enjoyed,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said at a press conference.

Ozaki noted that incidents undermining the “one country, two systems” principle continue to occur in Hong Kong. “We strongly call for respect of civil rights and freedoms.”

On Monday, Hong Kong’s high court found Lai, 78, guilty. Sentencing is scheduled for January. The maximum penalty for violating the national security law is life imprisonment.

A leading figure in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, Lai was charged with colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security. He denied all charges and pleaded not guilty.

