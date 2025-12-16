Ruling Bloc Gives Up on Early Passage of Diet Seat Cut Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling parties have given up on enacting a bill to reduce the number of House of Representatives seats before the current extraordinary session of the Diet ends on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, president of the Liberal Democratic Party, and Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of the LDP's coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai), met in the Diet and agreed that they will now aim for the bill's passage during the next ordinary Diet session, which starts in January.

The ruling parties decided against extending the extraordinary session because an extension would not guarantee the bill's enactment due to criticism from opposition parties.

At a press conference after the meeting, Takaichi said that the ruling bloc will work together to reach a conclusion without fail in a Lower House panel on reducing Lower House seats, based on the new census results to be published next year.

"We agreed to realize (a cut in Lower House seats) during the ordinary session," Yoshimura said.

