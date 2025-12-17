Victims of 2021 Osaka Clinic Arson Attack Remembered

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Victims of an arson attack on a psychosomatic clinic in Osaka were remembered on Wednesday, the fourth anniversary of the 2021 incident that killed 26 people including clinic head Kotaro Nishizawa, then 49.

In front of the building that housed the clinic, people related to the victims gathered and prayed for them.

Nishizawa's younger sister, Nobuko, 48, arrived at the building shortly after 9 a.m. She made offerings including tea, lit incense sticks and recited a sutra for some 10 minutes.

A 42-year-old woman who taught at a kindergarten Miyuri Nishimura, who died at 21, offered flowers and a letter.

The woman said she had not seen Nishimura since her graduation from the kindergarten but recently found herself wondering what she was doing. The woman learned through internet searches that Nishimura was among the victims.

