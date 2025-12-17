Nissan Starts Production of New Leaf EV in Britain

Newsfrom Japan

London, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday it has started production of the third generation of the Leaf electric vehicle at its Sunderland plant in northeastern Britain.

The Japanese automaker has invested 450 million pounds to revamp the plant for new Leaf production.

The fate of Britain’s largest automobile plant came into focus as Nissan set out plans to cut factories and jobs at home and abroad due to its poor business performance.

At the plant, Nissan has introduced advanced digital technologies, including the use of big data and virtual reality, while promoting automation to realize a highly efficient, high-quality production system for EVs.

“Nissan’s investment is a major commitment” to the area, British Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said in a statement.

