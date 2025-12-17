U.S. Approves Aid for Upgrading Japanese Aegis Destroyers

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government said Tuesday that it has approved support for upgrading Japanese Aegis destroyers and notified Congress of the decision.

The estimated total cost for the Japanese government is 100.2 million dollars.

According to a statement, the Japanese government asked for Aegis computer software updates, systems integration and testing, on-site engineering support and post-upgrade combat system trials.

The assistance "will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific," the U.S. government said in the statement.

