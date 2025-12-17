Japan Household Financial Assets Rise to Record 2,286 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Financial assets held by Japanese households as of the end of September grew 4.9 pct from a year earlier to 2,286 trillion yen, hitting a record high for two quarters in a row, Bank of Japan data showed Wednesday.

The balance improved for the 11th straight quarter, reflecting higher stock prices and a rise in the yen value of foreign currency-denominated assets due to a weaker yen.

Shares held by households soared 19.3 pct to 317 trillion yen. Investment trust funds jumped 21.1 pct to 153 trillion yen thanks to the new Nippon Individual Savings Account tax exemption program for small-lot investors.

Insurance policies saw a rise of 2.0 pct to 416 trillion yen, supported by a higher valuation of foreign currency-denominated products.

The balance of cash and deposits edged up 0.5 pct to 1,122 trillion yen.

