16 Scam-Linked Japanese Nationals Held in Cambodia

Bangkok, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Cambodian authorities have taken into custody 16 Japanese nationals for their suspected involvement in so-called special fraud, such as telephone scams, the Japanese Embassy in the Southeast Asian country said Wednesday.

In a series of crackdowns on special fraud rings in Cambodia, the authorities detained the Japanese suspects at a scam base in the southern city of Sihanoukville and reported the case to the embassy.

Noting that all of them have already been identified, an embassy official said, "We will continue to cooperate with local authorities."

The latest Cambodian action followed the detention last month of 13 special scam-implicated Japanese citizens in Bavet, another southern city.

