JAXA Aborts H3 Rocket Launch Due to Equipment Anomaly

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, aborted the launch of an H3 rocket on Wednesday after detecting a ground equipment anomaly.

According to JAXA, the launch was halted just before the rocket's scheduled liftoff at 11:11 a.m. from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

JAXA said at a press conference that it detected an anomaly in the cooling water injection system around the launch pad about 16.8 seconds before liftoff.

The rocket was to carry the Michibiki No. 5 satellite, which will be part of the Japanese version of GPS.

Japan hopes to use seven Michibiki satellites to enable round-the-clock monitoring that does not rely on data from the United States and other countries by the end of this fiscal year.

