Mizuho to Acquire Indian Investment Bank Avendus

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Financial Group Inc. said Wednesday that it will acquire Indian investment bank Avendus Capital Private Ltd. for a maximum of around 47 billion Indian rupees to strengthen its operations in the growing Indian capital market.

Mizuho Securities Co., a unit of Mizuho Financial, will take a 61.6-78.3 pct stake in Avendus by around July 2026.

"We aim to strengthen our global network by establishing links with India," Mizuho Financial Group CEO Masahiro Kihara told a press conference.

Founded in 1999, Avendus has 10 offices in India, offering advice on mergers and acquisitions, underwriting shares and providing asset management services.

In the Indian market, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has a stake in DMI Finance Private Ltd. and is currently exploring new investment opportunities.

