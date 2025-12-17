Ex-Maebashi Mayor Ogawa to Run in Mayoral Election

Newsfrom Japan

Maebashi, Gunma Pref., Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Former Maebashi Mayor Akira Ogawa announced her comeback bid on Wednesday, saying she will run in the Gunma prefectural capital's mayoral election to be held next month due to her resignation over hotel visits with a married male municipal government official.

"I sincerely apologize for causing big trouble and great concern to (Maebashi) citizens," Ogawa, 42, said at the outset of a press conference in the city.

Then she stressed: "No matter how strong the headwinds, no matter how tough it gets, I want to change Maebashi together with you once again. For that, I'm determined to stake my life on taking on the challenge of leading the city."

Ogawa resigned as Maebashi mayor on Nov. 27, after she was found to have visited a "love hotel" multiple times with the subordinate, who was given a six-month suspension and is going to quit as of Dec. 31.

Lawyer Akira Maruyama, 39, and former Maebashi city assembly member Setsuko Tanahashi, 64, have already said they will run in the Jan. 12 election.

