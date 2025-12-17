Takaichi Vows to Continue Talks with China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday expressed her intention to continue talks with China to improve deteriorating bilateral relations over her remarks on a Taiwan contingency.

"We want to continue frank dialogue and comprehensively promote a mutually beneficial relationship (with China) based on common strategic interests," Takaichi told a press conference after the extraordinary Diet session closed the same day.

Meanwhile, Takaichi emphasized that her remarks did not change the Japanese government's conventional position on the Taiwan issue.

At a parliamentary meeting on Nov. 7, Takaichi said that a Taiwan contingency could constitute a situation that threatens Japan's survival, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense. This provoked a fierce backlash from China.

"Communication is important, especially when there are pending issues and challenges," the prime minister said. "The Japanese side is open to holding various dialogues with China, including between the leaders."

