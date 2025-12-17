Princess Aiko Hosts Duck-Netting Event for Foreign Diplomats

Newsfrom Japan

Koshigaya, Saitama Pref., Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Princess Aiko, daughter of Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, hosted a duck-netting reception for foreign diplomats on Wednesday.

The princess welcomed guests from Mexico and 15 other countries, including ambassadors and their spouses, to the event held at the Saitama Imperial Wild Duck Preserve in the city of Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, greeting them in English with smiles and handshakes.

It was the first time for Princess Aiko to take part in the traditional Imperial Family event on her own.

The guests and the princess together enjoyed the traditional duck hunting, in which the birds are caught intact with nets. The princess released the captured ducks toward the pond, drawing applause from the guests.

Princess Aiko hosted a similar duck-netting event jointly with Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, at the Shinhama Imperial Wild Duck Preserve in the city of Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, in February this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]