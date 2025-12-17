Tokyo Rises to 2nd in Global City Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo climbed to second place for the first time in global city power rankings released by a Japanese think tank Wednesday, buoyed by a surge in the number of visitors to Japan.

London ranked first, while New York slipped to third from second the previous year.

The Mori Memorial Foundation's Institute for Urban Strategies ranked 48 cities worldwide in its 2025 Global Power City Index report, evaluating them across 72 indicators in six categories, including economy, cultural interactions and livability.

Tokyo, which had placed third for nine consecutive years until 2024, was noted for its livability, attributed to the variety of restaurants and relatively low prices due to the weak yen. In wage levels, however, it ranked only 29th.

Among other Japanese cities, Osaka jumped to 18th in the overall rankings from 35th, after hosting the 2025 World Exposition, while receiving high marks for food and shopping. Fukuoka ranked 40th.

