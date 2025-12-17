Asahi to Buy East Africa Alcohol Biz from Diageo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. said Wednesday it will purchase British drinks giant Diageo PLC's alcohol business in East Africa for 465.4 billion yen.

The deal covers beer and spirits operations in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, where beer demand has grown steadily in recent years.

Asahi expects high profitability in the three countries to continue on the back of population growth and economic development.

The Japanese beverage group will expand into Africa for the first time. It will take control of East African Breweries PLC, or EABL, which oversees alcohol operations in the three countries. The acquisition procedures are expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

EABL offers a broad lineup of locally popular beer and spirits brands. It will continue to receive supplies of products, such as Guinness, Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff Ice, from Diageo.

