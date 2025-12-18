Japan, British Defense Chiefs Share Concerns over China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and British Defense Secretary John Healey have shared serious concerns over China's moves, including a recent joint flight by Chinese and Russian bombers off the Pacific coast.

In a videoconference held Wednesday, Koizumi explained the Japanese government's position on China's use of military radar against Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighters.

The ministers agreed on the need to respond calmly and resolutely to these incidents.

They also reaffirmed the need to promote defense cooperation, including the joint development of next-generation fighter jets by Japan, Britain and Italy.

