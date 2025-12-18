Japan, U.S. Discuss Projects over Japanese Funding

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and U.S. officials met online on Thursday to discuss which U.S. projects will receive Japanese funding as part of a trade agreement between the two countries, the Japanese government said.

The two sides confirmed that they will continue working together to determine projects, the Japanese government said after the first meeting of the consultative committee on Japanese investment and loans to the United States.

Japan pledged to provide the United States with 550 billion dollars in investment and loans under the trade deal.

Thursday's meeting focused on about 400 billion dollars' worth of candidate projects in four areas including energy and critical minerals.

Based on advice from the consultative committee, the U.S. investment committee will recommend projects to President Donald Trump, who will make the final decision.

