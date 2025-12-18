Japan Simulates Infrastructure Disruption Responses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government conducted for the first time a tabletop exercise under the scenario of a major infrastructure disruption, given an increase in cyberattacks globally.

Some 300 people from related government organizations and infrastructure businesses, including electricity and gas companies, participated in Thursday's simulation held at the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Through the exercise, the central government aims to identify necessary responses and share them with local governments and businesses.

Participants practiced responding to a situation in which a large-scale blackout has occurred for unknown reasons in the metropolitan area, causing communications and transportation services to shut down.

Precise details of the exercise were not disclosed, but according to the Cabinet Secretariat and the metropolitan government, participants assessed their responses to such an event, including initial information gathering, rescue efforts and support for evacuees, over the first few days.

