Life Sentence Sought for Abe Shooter Yamagami

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors on Thursday sought a life sentence for Tetsuya Yamagami, who is charged with fatally shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the western city of Nara in July 2022.

In the 15th hearing of the lay-judge trial of Yamagami, 45, at Nara District Court, the prosecution said that the shooting was "an extremely grave incident unprecedented in our country's postwar history" and a "shortsighted and selfish" crime, leaving "no room for leniency."

The defense requested a fixed-term sentence. The verdict is scheduled to be handed down on Jan. 21.

The trial has focused on the severity of the sentence. The defense argues that Yamagami suffered from "religious abuse" due to his mother's involvement with the Unification Church. During the trial, he cited the former prime minister's alleged ties with the religious group.

In its closing argument on Thursday, the prosecution emphasized, "It's absolutely unacceptable in a law-governed country to resort to violent means to damage a specific organization."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]