Japan Ruling Bloc, Komeito Agree on Free School Meal Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling bloc and opposition Komeito on Thursday agreed to pay a monthly fee of 5,200 yen per student to make public elementary school meals free, starting in fiscal 2026.

A survey by the education ministry showed that school meals cost about 4,700 yen a month per student on average in 2023, but the aid was set higher than the average considering rising prices.

The central and prefectural governments will each bear half the cost of the aid.

In areas where school meals cost more than 5,200 yen, the additional cost may be paid by local governments or collected from parents.

The free meal program is expected to cost around 300 billion yen.

