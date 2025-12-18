Japan to Start OTC Sales of Emergency Contraception in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Daiichi Sankyo Healthcare Co. said Thursday that it will start over-the-counter sales of an emergency contraceptive pill in Japan on Feb. 2, marking the first time in the country that such a pill will be sold without a prescription.

There will be no age limit for purchasing the drug, Norlevo. For safety purposes, the pill must be taken in the presence of a trained pharmacist.

Norlevo is effective in preventing pregnancy in some 80 pct of cases if taken within 72 hours of sexual intercourse. Its suggested retail price is 7,480 yen a pill.

In October, the health ministry gave approval for Norlevo producer Aska Pharmaceutical Co. to make the drug available for OTC sale.

