Japan Hails U.S. Extension of Sakhalin-2 LNG Import Permit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara on Thursday welcomed the United States' decision to extend Japan's import permit for the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East.

"The extension of an exemption from sanctions has been appropriately implemented," Kihara told a press conference at the prime minister's office. "We will take all possible measures to ensure stable liquefied natural gas supplies."

The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Wednesday that the trade permit, set to expire Friday, will be extended until June 18, 2026. The decision allows Japanese trading giants Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corp., which hold stakes in the project, to continue procuring LNG.

Washington urged Japan to halt LNG imports from Sakhalin-2 as part of efforts to strengthen sanctions against Russia. In October, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent asked Tokyo to reduce LNG imports, arguing that any purchases of Russian energy should be substituted with supplies from other countries.

Still, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told U.S. President Donald Trump in a meeting the same month that it would be difficult for her country to withdraw from the project due to energy security concerns.

