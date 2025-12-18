1 M. Japanese Estimated to Travel Abroad during New Year Holidays

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of people leaving Japan for overseas travel during the year-end and New Year holidays is projected to reach 1 million, up 31.5 pct from a year earlier, according to a survey by JTB Corp.

The figure is expected to recover to some 90 pct of the pre-pandemic levels.

With Dec. 27-28 falling on a weekend, in addition to the traditional first three days of the New Year, travelers are expected to take advantage of the longer break, boosting demand for long-haul destinations such as Hawaii and Europe, JTB said.

The survey covered the holiday period from Saturday through Jan. 5.

The total number of travelers, including those taking domestic trips, is forecast at 39.87 million, up 2.5 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]