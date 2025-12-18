Japan's Emperor Meets with Kazakh President at Palace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito held a meeting with visiting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday.

In addition to the 20-minute meeting, Emperor Naruhito and the Kazakh leader had an hour-long luncheon at the palace, which was also attended by Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of the Emperor, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Water issues, a subject the Emperor studies as his lifework, were among the topics during both sessions.

The Emperor expressed sympathy over the damage caused to Kazakhstan by last year's floods in the Central Asian nation while showing concern about water shortages linked to the declining water level of the Caspian Sea, which is bordered by the country.

Tokayev said that Kazakhstan is asking the United Nations for a comprehensive approach to help resolve water issues. In response, Emperor Naruhito said he thinks that many people need to work on the problems hand in hand.

