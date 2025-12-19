Suspect Says He Targeted Idol Group Members in Fukuoka Stabbings

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in a stabbing incident near the Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka told investigators he was targeting members of the idol group HKT48, investigative sources said Friday.

The suspect, Naoya Yamaguchi, 30, who is unemployed, has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill a 44-year-old male staff member for HKT48, which has a theater within a commercial facility adjacent to the dome.

Two people--the staff member and a woman--were wounded in the incident near the dome in Fukuoka’s Chuo Ward.

According to the sources, police believe Yamaguchi lay in wait near a staff-only parking area close to the scene, where people frequently take photos later posted by HKT48 members on social media.

Fukuoka prefectural police are investigating whether he was waiting for group members to appear.

