U.N. General Assembly Condemns N. Korea's Human Rights Abuses

New York, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution Thursday condemning North Korea's human rights violations, including its abductions of Japanese and other foreign nationals.

The General Assembly endorsed a similar resolution for the 21st consecutive year.

The resolution, adopted by consensus, was submitted by the European Union and co-sponsored by countries including Japan and South Korea.

It denounced North Korea's systematic abduction policy and demanded the early return of abductees.

Some countries including Russia and China said they would not support the resolution following its adoption.

