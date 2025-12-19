Japan Reaffirms Commitment to Three Non-Nuclear Principles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan remains committed to the three non-nuclear principles of not possessing nuclear weapons, not producing them and not permitting their entry into the country, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Friday.

"The government is firmly maintaining the three non-nuclear principles as a policy," Kihara said at a press conference.

He made the comments when asked about the government's view after a senior Japanese government official said Thursday that the country should possess nuclear weapons.

Kihara also denied the possibility of so-called nuclear sharing in which U.S. nuclear weapons are deployed in Japan. "It is unacceptable in relation to the three non-nuclear principles and domestic laws," he said.

Gen Nakatani, former defense minister and a senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, criticized the senior government official for making such remarks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]