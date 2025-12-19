Opposition Seeks Dismissal of Govt Official over N-Arms Remark

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties on Friday urged Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to dismiss a senior government official who has said that the country should possess nuclear weapons.

The government has emphasized that it remains committed to the three nonnuclear principles of not possessing nuclear weapons, not producing them and not permitting their entry into the country. It plans to monitor public reaction closely while waiting for the situation to settle.

Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, pointed out at a press conference that Takaichi has not explicitly said she stands by the three principles. She has previously called for reviewing the principle of not permitting the entry of nuclear weapons into Japan.

"It's problematic that someone with such ideas is close to the prime minister," Noda said of the senior official. "He or she should step down as soon as possible."

Yoshitaka Saito, CDP parliamentary affairs chief in the House of Councillors, also called on Takaichi to remove the official.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]