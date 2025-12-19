Japan Ordinary Diet Session Likely to Begin Jan. 23

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government and ruling parties are considering convening next year's ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Jan. 23, 2026, informed sources said Friday.

The session is expected to run for 150 days until June 21.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to do all she can to ensure the enactment of the government's fiscal 2026 budget by the March 31 end of fiscal 2025.

Next month, Takaichi is expected to hold bilateral summits in Japan with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

After the diplomatic engagements, Takaichi will deliver her first policy speech at the start of the ordinary Diet session to lay out the basic policies of her administration for 2026.

