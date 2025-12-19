Kuroda to Head Japan Imperial Household Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Buichiro Kuroda, vice grand steward of Japan's Imperial Household Agency, will be promoted to grand steward, effective on Wednesday, the government said Friday.

Kuroda, 65, will replace Yasuhiko Nishimura, 70, who will step down after six years in the role. Yoshimi Ogata, 62, former superintendent-general of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, will assume the post of vice grand steward.

Kuroda was appointed to vice grand steward in December 2023 after serving in such posts as commissioner of the Fire and Disaster Management Agency and vice internal affairs minister.

Ogata served as MPD superintendent-general between January 2024 and January 2025.

