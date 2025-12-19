Science Tokyo Expected to Be 2nd Univ. Eligible for Massive Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Institute of Science Tokyo is expected to be the second university eligible to receive aid from a Japanese government-financed 10-trillion-yen fund to support universities, according to a report by a government panel released Friday.

In the report, the expert panel set up by the education ministry recommended the Institute of Science Tokyo and Kyoto University as candidates for the University for International Research Excellence, to which such aid is granted.

The education minister is expected to certify the Institute of Science Tokyo as a University for International Research Excellence by the end of fiscal 2025 through next March, and the institute is likely to be followed by Kyoto University. At present, Tohoku University is the only one with the status.

The University of Tokyo, another applicant for the status, will continue to be examined. A judgment on the university is expected to be reached within a year.

The ministry expects to provide over 10 billion yen in aid to the Institute of Science Tokyo in the first fiscal year. The institute will implement its plan to enhance its research and other activities from next April.

