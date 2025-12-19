Tokyo Inland Earthquake Likely to Kill 18,000: New Govt Estimate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--In a worst-case situation, up to around 18,000 people would be killed chiefly in Tokyo and its three neighboring prefectures if a powerful inland earthquake with a magnitude of around 7 occurs in the heart of the capital, the government said in its new damage estimate on Friday.

Economic loss could reach 83 trillion yen, the government said.

According to the fresh estimate, made by a working group, such a massive earthquake would measure at least upper 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in many areas mainly in Tokyo and the three prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.

Damage is projected to become the worst if the temblor strikes the metropolitan area at around 6 p.m. on a winter day while the wind is blowing with a velocity of 8 meters per second, with some 110,000 buildings collapsing and some 270,000 others burning down. About 5,300 people would be killed in the building collapses and about 12,000 in the fires.

The combined number of buildings that are likely to collapse or burn down, however, is down over 30 pct from the previous government estimate in 2013, thanks to progress in residential seismic retrofitting, wider use of seismic breakers and fewer opportunities to use fire. The estimated overall death toll is more than 20 pct lower.

