U.S. Military Rejects Okinawa Access Requests over PFAS Findings

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. military has rejected Okinawa's requests to conduct on-site inspections at U.S. bases in the southernmost Japan prefecture, after per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were detected around the facilities, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Friday.

The refusal was based on the absence of clear data showing the U.S. military facilities as the source of contamination and on shortcomings in the prefecture's sampling plans, the ministry said.

It added that it had briefed the prefectural government on the U.S. response the same day.

The facilities covered by the requests were the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma Air Station in the city of Ginowan and Camp Hansen in areas including the town of Kin. The U.S. Air Force's Kadena Air Base, in areas including the town of Kadena, was also included.

PFAS have been found in nearby rivers and other sites, raising concerns about potential effects on drinking water.

