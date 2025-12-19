JR Tokai, 5 Other Firms Ordered to Stop Bid-Rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Fair Trade Commission on Friday recognized bid-rigging by Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, and five other firms regarding inspection work for bridges installed over railroad tracks in violation of the antimonopoly law, ordering them to end the malpractice and prevent a recurrence.

The five companies, all construction consultancies, were fined 100 million yen in total.

It is the first time for the Japanese antimonopoly watchdog to issue an administrative order to any of the Japan Railways (JR) Group companies or the now-defunct Japanese National Railways, which was privatized to create the JR Group in 1987, for breaching the law.

The five consulting companies subject the FTC orders include JR Central Consultants Co., which is a unit of JR Tokai, Dainichi Consultant Inc., Tonichi Engineering Consultants Inc. and Japan Transportation Consultants Inc.

According to the FTC, JR Tokai, whose main service area is the Tokai central Japan region, and the five consultancies started in February 2021 or earlier to prearrange winners in bidding for contracts placed by local governments in the region for inspections of bridges over railroads managed by JR Tokai.

