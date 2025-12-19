Takaichi Aims at Holding AI Summit in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday instructed relevant government agencies to work to hold a summit on artificial intelligence in Japan as early as possible.

The envisaged summit would bring together government officials and researchers from countries around the world to discuss issues such as risks related AI.

"AI will dictate our national power," Takaichi told a meeting of the government's AI strategy headquarters, chaired by the prime minister.

She said it was time for the government to join hands with the private sector and "launch a counteroffensive" in the field of AI.

The government will invest over 1 trillion yen in AI-related measures and make Gennai, a generative AI tool developed by Japan's Digital Agency, available to more than 100,000 Japanese government officials starting in May next year, Takaichi also said.

