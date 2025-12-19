Japan, 5 Central Asian Nations Start 2-Day Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan and five Central Asian nations kicked off their first-ever leaders' meeting in Tokyo on Friday, aiming to deepen cooperation on energy and mineral resources and on artificial intelligence.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, chair of the two-day meeting, hosted a dinner for the presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at the State Guest House in Minato Ward of the Japanese capital in the evening.

Takaichi said that the eighth-century Shosoin repository in her home prefecture of Nara in western Japan houses many treasures that are believed to have reached Japan from Central Asia via the Silk Road.

The prime minister said she strongly feels the bonds that stretch back to ancient times, adding that she would like to deepen friendship between Japan and the Central Asian nations while thinking about the long historical foundations between them.

The Japanese government is anxious to deepen ties with resource-rich Central Asia in order to strengthen supply chains.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]