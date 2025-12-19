Japan's Emperor Meets Leaders of 4 Central Asian Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito held separate meetings with the visiting presidents of four Central Asian countries--Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan--at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.

The Emperor and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev talked about, among other things, a cemetery in Uzbekistan where Japanese people who died in detention and forced labor in Siberia under the former Soviet Union are buried, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Mirziyoyev said the site is kept in good condition so visitors from Japan can pay their respects at any time. The Emperor expressed his gratitude.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov congratulated Japan on the success of the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka. Emperor Naruhito responded that the event, held for six months through mid-October, gave many Japanese a valuable opportunity to learn more about Kyrgyzstan.

The Emperor also exchanged remarks about the Expo with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The Emperor also met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

