Japanese Proficiency Eyed as Permanent Residency Requirement

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering adding Japanese language proficiency as a requirement for permanent residency for foreigners, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

To obtain the status, foreigners will also be mandated to take a program aimed at helping them smoothly integrate into local communities, the sources said.

The envisaged new requirements will be included in a draft package of proposals on policy for foreign nationals, to be compiled next month for submission to the government.

According to the Immigration Services Agency, the number of foreign residents in Japan stood at about 3,956,600 as of the end of June this year. Among them, about 932,100, or 23.6 pct, were permanent residents. The number of permanent residents continues increasing.

Currently, the requirements for obtaining permanent residency include having good conduct, holding the assets and skills to make an independent living, and contributing to Japan's national interest.

