Japan, 5 Central Asian Nations Agree to Strengthen Ties

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan and five Central Asian nations agreed at their first summit, held in Tokyo for two days through Saturday, to enhance their economic security cooperation to strengthen supply chains involving natural resources.

They adopted a joint declaration identifying transportation infrastructure development, climate change mitigation, and people-to-people exchanges as three priority areas for cooperation.

The Tokyo Declaration notes the importance of "the free and open international order based on the rule of law." Japan offered to assist the development of a trade route connecting Central Asia and Europe via the Caspian Sea and support the Central Asian countries in the field of artificial intelligence.

As Japanese companies are strongly interested in Central Asia, the declaration includes a target of 3 trillion yen in private-sector investments in the fast-growing region.

"The current rapidly changing environment surrounding Central Asia, due to recent changes in the international situation, is making regional and global cooperation more important," Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at the summit, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other developments.

