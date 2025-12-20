U.S. Confirms Japan as Global Leader on Nuclear Nonproliferation

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The United States recognizes Japan as "a global leader and a valuable partner" on nuclear nonproliferation and advancing nuclear arms control, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Friday.

The statement was issued after a senior Japanese government official said earlier in the week that Japan should possess nuclear weapons.

It apparently urged Japan, the only country to have suffered atomic bombings in war, to maintain its current stance of aiming for a world without nuclear weapons.

"The United States will maintain the world's most robust, credible, and modern nuclear deterrent to protect America and our allies, including Japan," the spokesperson added.

At a press conference the same day, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded to a question about the current tensions between Japan and China, saying, "We can continue with our strong, firm partnership and alliance with Japan and do so in a way that continues to allow us to find productive ways to work together with...the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]