Mother in Dentsu Suicide Case Opposes Easing Labor Regulations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--The mother of Matsuri Takahashi, a then 24-year-old employee of advertising giant Dentsu Inc. who committed suicide nearly a decade ago after working excessive hours, has called for a society without such deaths and voiced her opposition to relaxing regulations on work hours.

"I want to tell Matsuri that there is no more 'karoshi' (death from overwork) in Japan thanks to her, but I can't do that yet," Yukimi, 62, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

After her daughter killed herself on Dec. 25, 2015, Yukimi held a press conference in 2016 to explain the circumstances of her daughter's death. The mother has since called for efforts to prevent karoshi, including at schools and labor unions.

"Honestly speaking, I don't want to do it because it reminds me of that tough time," Yukimi said. However, she continues because she does not want anyone to experience what happened to her daughter or herself, she added.

Thanks partly to activities by Yukimi and other bereaved families of karoshi victims, public awareness of overwork has risen in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]