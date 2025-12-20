Late PM Murayama Remembered in Farewell Event

Newsfrom Japan

Oita, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--A farewell ceremony for former Japanese Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama, who died in October at the age of 101, was held in the southwestern city of Oita on Saturday.

About 600 people attended the ceremony, including House of Representatives Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga and Mizuho Fukushima, leader of the Social Democratic Party, which Murayama once led.

"He led national politics at a difficult time of change," Nukaga said in his eulogy. "His achievements were truly great."

The ceremony was hosted by the Oita city and prefectural governments. Participants spoke to a portrait of the former prime minister, affectionately calling him "Ton-chan."

In 1994, Murayama became the 81st prime minister of Japan after forming a coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party and another party.

