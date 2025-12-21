Ukrainian Leader Thanks Japan for Additional Financial Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude for the Japanese government's pledge to provide an additional 6 billion dollars in financial aid to his country next year.

"We greatly appreciate that Japan takes such a leadership position, not only in the Indo-Pacific region but globally," Zelenskyy wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday. "This is a significant contribution to our resilience, and through it, to the international rules-based order."

"The international order is essential to prevent Russia's twisted war policy from continuing anywhere," he added.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]