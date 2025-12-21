LDP Calls for Discussions on Japan's Nonnuclear Principles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--A senior official of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Sunday called for discussions on the country's three nonnuclear principles.

Referring to Japan's reliance on the U.S. nuclear umbrella, Itsunori Onodera, chairman of the LDP's Research Commission on Security, said in a television program that avoiding discussions on the issue is "irresponsible."

Seiji Maehara, security panel head of the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai), the LDP's coalition partner, echoed this view, saying that it is "important to fully check up" the nonnuclear principles, which prevent Japan from possessing, producing or letting in nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, the LDP-JIP coalition is considering abolishing the rules limiting the export of defense equipment to five categories, including equipment for rescue and transportation.

Onodera said that the ruling bloc will draw up its proposals on the issue in February at the earliest and hold talks with the opposition camp.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]